May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.