Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
