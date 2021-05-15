 Skip to main content
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

