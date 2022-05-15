May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.