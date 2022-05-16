May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.