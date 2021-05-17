 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert