May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.