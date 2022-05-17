This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
