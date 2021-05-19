For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
