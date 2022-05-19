May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.