May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.