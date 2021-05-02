Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Council Blu…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Par…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low…