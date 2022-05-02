Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
