For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
