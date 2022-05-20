May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.