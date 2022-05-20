This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NN…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential f…