May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.