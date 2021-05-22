For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. We…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Lo…