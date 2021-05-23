This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
