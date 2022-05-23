 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert