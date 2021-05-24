May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.