For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
