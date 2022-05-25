Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
