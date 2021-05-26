 Skip to main content
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

