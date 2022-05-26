For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
