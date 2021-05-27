May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.