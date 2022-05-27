May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
