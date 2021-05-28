For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
