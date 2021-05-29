 Skip to main content
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

