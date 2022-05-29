Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
