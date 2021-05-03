May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.