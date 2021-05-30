 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

