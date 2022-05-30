May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.