May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

