May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north.