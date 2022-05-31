For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.