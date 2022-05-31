 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert