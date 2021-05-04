This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
