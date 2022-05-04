For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
