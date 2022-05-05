 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

