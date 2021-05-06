This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
