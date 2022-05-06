Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
