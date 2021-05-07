This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's fore…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot d…