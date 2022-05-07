This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
