 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert