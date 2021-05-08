May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.