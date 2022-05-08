May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy and windy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.