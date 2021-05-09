 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

