Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.