 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert