May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.