This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 d…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…