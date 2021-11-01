For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Windy in the evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Coun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…