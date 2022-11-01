Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.