Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

