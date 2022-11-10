This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 d…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph…