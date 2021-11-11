This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Friday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
