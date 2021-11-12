This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
