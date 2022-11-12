 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert