This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We …
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Frid…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…